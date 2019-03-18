DALLAS — Dirk Nowitzki is looking to add to his Hall-of-Fame resumé.

Monday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Mavericks sharpshooter is poised to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing legendary big man Wilt Chamberlain.

Nowitzki is only three points away from tying Chamberlain's record of 31,419, and four away from passing him.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar currently holds the record for all-time points at 38,387, followed closely by Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Chamberlain.

Chamberlain might not top the all-time list, but he was the most prolific scorer of his era in the 1960s and early 70s, averaging 30.1 points per game for his career, including a 100-point game in 1962.

Nowitzki, in his 21st season, has found himself in rarefied air on several NBA all-time lists.

He's third in minutes played (51,097) and games played (1,509), eighth in field goals made (11,114), and sixth in free throws made (7,228).

After missing the beginning of the season with an injury, Nowitzki has played in 38 games this year, averaging six points per game.