Rental scooters have hit the streets of Dallas, and at least one former Cowboy great doesn't seem too happy about it.

Troy Aikman took to Twitter on Sunday with a tongue-in-cheek comment about "the latest Dallas craze, electric scooters."

The scooters have "8-yr old kids flying around at 20 mph without helmets," the Hall of Fame quarterback said. "Just brilliant."

Twitter user "Max," a.k.a. @Nitwit71, tried to defend the scooters, and Aikman was having none of it.

Great rationale Max. Let me guess, you landed on your head a few times. https://t.co/3CEcG9LO17 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 8, 2018

Dallas City Council approved the electric scooters last month. Two brands of scooters are in Dallas: Bird and Lime.

Technically, if an 8-year-old was zipping around Dallas on a rental scooter, they'd be violating both companies' rules, which require riders to be 18 or older and have a driver's license. Lime scooters top out at 14.8 mph, according to its website, and Bird scooters reach similar speeds.

The scooters arrived just after it seemed Dallas was getting used to their bicycle counterparts.

Last year, five different bike-share companies (including Lime) scattered an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 bikes throughout the city. The companies eventually scaled back, leading to less bike clutter on city sidewalks and places like the Katy Trail.

