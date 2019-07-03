MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield Timberview is headed back to San Antonio again. For the second time in three years, the Wolves have a state title shot.

They capitalized in 2017, winning a championship behind two star players -- Isaac Likekele and Chris Mullins.

This year's team is a bit different -- not so much clearly defined star players, but rather a team full of high-quality talent. And any of them could go off for 20 on any given night.

"You never know who to stop," senior Tristan Starks said with a smile. "We don't have that one guy, so it's like whoever's night it is, that's feeling it, we ride them to the end."

Not easy to defend.

"I think it's very dangerous," senior Trazarien White said, "because if you trap one of us, we have another person who can do damage, too."

This year's team is 36-2. Those two losses came to two teams that are down in San Antonio with Timberview -- Duncanville, and San Antonio's Wagner high school. Wagner is on the other side of the 5A semifinals, and could be Timberview's opponent in Saturday's title game, if both teams advance.

"Yeah, I do want Wagner," White said.

"Yeah, we do want it," Starks said. "Not gonna lie, we do want it. We think we didn't deserve that loss."

"I think we got 'em this time," White said with a smile, if they meet up again.

But leave it to head coach Duane Gregory to temper things, and keep the squad focused -- "At this point, you just want to play another game. We want to take care of Thursday, and then if whoever's there on Saturday, we'll go toe-to-toe. I know my guys aren't afraid to step in the ring."

Now they go chase a second in three years.