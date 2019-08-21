DALLAS — Football season just got a tad bit longer for fans in North Texas, because a new XFL team is coming to town.

On Wednesday, the XFL revealed the logos and names for its eight teams, which will also include the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, D.C. Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

The team names were revealed during a presentation on the XFL website.

Leading and coaching the Dallas Renegades is University of Oklahoma football legend Bob Stoops.

Stoops is the winningest coach in the storied history of Oklahoma football, tallying a 190-48 record in his 17 years with the program.

The former college coach is coming out of retirement for the new gig and says he can't wait to tackle the next chapter in his football career.

"I had a little bit too much time on my hand and this was a great opportunity,” Stoops said during an interview Wednesday.

The XFL season will consist of 10 games and will launch season in February, the week after the NFL Super Bowl.

The Dallas Renegades will play their home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Players for the relaunched league will be drafted some time in October. Stoops say the roster will consist of players who didn't make the cut for the NFL.

The league announced in 2017 that it was coming back after it went one season in 2001 before shutting down. The XFL recently signed former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as its first player and had a session in California with coaches to go over rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

