LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) dropped their first game of the season to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-3), 70-57 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Louisville coming off its second consecutive week being ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, couldn't get much going on the offensive end shooting only 34% from the field, their worst mark of the season thus far.

Texas Tech played without their leading scorer freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (17.3 ppg) but found points from veteran guard Davide Moretti who led all scorers with 18 points and freshman guard Terrance Shannon Jr. at 13 points.

U of L had more turnovers (19) than baskets made (18) in the match-up.

Texas Tech took the lead from the Cardinals at the 8:12 mark in the first half and never surrendered the lead once.

No. 1 Louisville is back in action on Dec. 14 against Eastern Kentucky.

