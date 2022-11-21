North Texas soccer fans cheer on US Men's National Team at FC Dallas watch party

The USMNT drew Wales 1-1 in its first match in the World Cup.

FRISCO, Texas — More than 1,000 fans showed up for FC Dalla’s watch party in Frisco Monday for the U.S. Men’s National Team first game against Wales.

Every four years, the soccer world comes together for its greatest tournament but for the United States, the wait has been even longer after it shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“Four years ago was an epic failure and definitely not something we were looking forward to,” said Marc Peacock, who came to the watch party.

The wait makes every goal and every close call a little heavier.

“Last World Cup was definitely a huge disappointment, and this year I think the excitement is just doubled up maybe,” said Reynaldo Charles, an FC Dallas supporter.

This year’s team includes hometown heroes Weston McKennie, of Little Elm, and Kellyn Acosta, of Plano, who came through the FC Dallas academy and now play for Juventus in Italy and LAFC.

The squad also includes FC Dallas Star Jesus Ferreira, who was 13 when the U.S. last played in a World Cup.

“It’s really cool, and it shows the amount of work the club puts into their youth teams,” said Charles.

FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt, who’s leading Dallas’s World Cup 2026 bid, also touted the success of former club players.

This is special to have so many FC Dallas products playing in the World Cup,” Hunt said. “They represent all these different communities around the metroplex.”

In four years, there won’t just be watch parties. The tournament will be in North America. Dallas is set to host several games and is still lobbying for a semi-final or the final. Hunt said he’s flying to Qatar in a couple weeks and plans to have informal meetings with FIFA officials while there.

“It’s in our own backyard and that’s so great for the citizens in North Texas and everybody frankly,” Hunt said. “For people to have that experience, there’s nothing like it. It’s like the super bowl on steroids.”

“Start saving your money now because it’s going to be worth it to get tickets to those games,” said Alan Boone, who came to the watch party.

“I’m almost speechless on my emotions on how I’d feel if I’d be able to actually be able to get a ticket to go to a game,” said Charles.

The U.S. will still be the same underdog it is this year with expectations to make it out of group stage play and hope to made it to the quarterfinal, but every four years, it’s impossible to not dream of what could happen.