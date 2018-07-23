DALLAS — As we get into this year's Top 15 prospects, a refresher feels in order.

As we take this journey starting in Arizona ending outside of Austin, keep in mind that not all prospects are equal. The top prospect in the Texas system isn't the same as the top name in the San Diego system nor are they the same as the number one in the Kansas City system. Knowing how a farm projects is having a handle on both the macro and micro. As is life, minor league baseball doesn't happen in a vacuum.

So what of the Rangers farm?

Not unlike the big league club, the lower ranks are experiencing a change from what has been business as usual. The top pieces had been shipped to foreign ports in the name of buttressing the big league squad's postseason aspirations over the last few years. Those crops died due to a northern front blowing through, wiping out all well placed hopes. So we now sit in year two staring at a window closed, but with the hopes that it will one day soon reopen so too will the soil be fertile on the farm once again.

There are some top talents that will be profiled near the end of our series, names that have the chance to become names we all remember. Outside of one compact hitting automaton who is finally with the big club, however, most of that talent is far away. As far as the players close to the majors, it's a hodgepodge. Some classify them as lottery tickets; they probably won't hit because the odds are against them.

But if a few of those tickets hit, mixing in well with the sure things? Well, now you're cooking.

So as this fifteen deep dive into the Rangers farm begins, we start with one of those lotto tickets that looks close to perhaps cashing in. It won't make you rich, but the value is undeniable.

Name: Scott Heineman

Age: 25

Height/Weight: 6 ft 1, 215 lbs.

Position(s): L/C/RF

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

How he got here: Selected in the 2015 11th round out of Oregon

What he does well: Heineman is a defense first outfielder, who has the ability to play both corners and is passable in center field. He has a high motor, plays all out in every game, and is considered a strong room presence.

Yes, I know how all this sounds and you're 100% correct. It's not an elite level bat for Heineman, despite a scorching week at Frisco this season (.522/.613/.739 in seven games before a well earned promotion to Round Rock).

That said, his bat isn't a minus. With an 800 plus OPS in his entire MiLB career is nothing to sneeze at, and projects to be at minimum average at the next level if nothing changes.

What he needs to work on: A stronger arm would make his center field defense more viable, but most of the improvement will need to come at the plate to make a substantial difference and perhaps elbow his way into a regular big league lineup.

Heineman struggles against non fastballs, which will be a big problem whenever he finds his way to Arlington. With his slight frame, he won't feature much in the way of pop either. That said, if he can find his way into being less perplexed on breaking stuff it would improve his overall offensive profile.

His body is about as developed as it'll get being 25, so what you see in Heineman is what is there. All development will come between the ears, which one hopes a major league coaching staff could bring out of him.

What his future is: There's a good chance in a non-Carlos Tocci universe, Heineman has already made his big league debut. However with the Rule 5 conditions in place for the ex-Phillie, Heineman has been in the slow cooker getting ready. He's almost a lock to come up this September, if not sooner barring further injury and or trades.

Long term he can be the fourth outfielder Texas needs; a versatile piece that plays two positions well and one serviceable. He's like outfield Isiah Kiner-Falefa, except for the fact that IKF could probably already play out there himself if you asked him nicely.

Heineman at his current state will never be a star, but he absolutely has the capability to be a guy who plays between 70-100 games a season without looking lost. He's nowhere near the most dynamic or potential laden outfielder in the Texas system, but he's likely to become a steady major leaguer that you can depend on to fill out your roster for several years. Those can be worth their weight in gold.

