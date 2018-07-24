DALLAS — At the beginning of Michael Matuella’s final collegiate season most scouts had the 6’6” righty penciled in as a top 5 overall pick, with good odds at being picked first overall. The baseball gods had other plans. The Duke junior made only eight starts during his last season and underwent Tommy John surgery that April, two months before the Rangers drafted him in the third round of the 2015 draft.

His elbow wasn't the only health issue that plagued the potentially dominant pitcher as he also dealt with spondylosis of the lower back. This degenerative condition can cause local and radiating pain, as well as difficulty moving and standing for extended periods of time. It’s easy to see how that might cause difficulty when pitching.

The Rangers recently took a long look at their development process of pitching prospects and realized what they were doing wasn't working. One major change they made was to take things slower when developing pitchers. The Rangers are hoping that Matuella in particular, with his injury history, will benefit from this less aggressive approach.

When the Rangers drafted Matuella they knew he wouldn't play until 2016 at the earliest, but they sent him to Frisco for a few games so he could be around a team. The first game he showed up to Frisco in full uniform and spikes. When Lone Star Ball’s Tepid Participation asked him why he was all dressed up though he wasn’t playing Matuella said “it’s my first pro game, I’m gonna wear spikes.”

That’s the kind of kid Matuella is, and so is this. He pitched only three innings in 2016 in short-season Spokane before leaving with an injury. In 2017, Matuella played in low A Hickory where he threw 75 innings in 20 starts (21 games), struck out 60 and walked 23 with a 4.20 ERA.

Entering this season, Matuella looked like his old self in spring training. That hope turned out to be a false start and 2018 has been crushing for the young Duke product. In High A Down East, Matuella made eight starts to begin the season, and only one of those looked truly promising. On May 10 Matuella threw 7 2/3 innings while allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight. He made two more starts before moving to the bullpen.

Since the move to the pen Matuella has pitched 17 innings in 12 relief appearances. During that stretch he has 14 Ks, 4 walks (three came in one appearance), and he's sporting a 6.35 ERA. His ERA as a starter was 9.17 this year.

Matuella is listed on the seven day disabled list with “soreness” but he hasn’t pitched since July 7. No press release has been sent out about a long term injury, so it looks like it’s just “soreness.” Whatever that means is unclear but given Matuella's injury history, it just appears to be something that is going to be a part of his development.

When healthy, Matuella’s repertoire includes a fastball sitting 93-96 touching 98 with a devastating curveball that showed plus potential, a changeup that could be plus, and a solid average slider that was shelved last year in an attempt to keep his healthy.

If everything came together for Michael Matuella he would have the potential to be an impact middle of the rotation starter, but after the 2018 he’s having, I’m not sure what to think about that. Injuries have been the main concern with Matuella with the chronic back pain and Tommy John as a college pitcher, the fact that he’s stayed as healthy as this is encouraging. If only his results on the mound were as encouraging.

Pitching prospects are the finickiest creatures in sports, and the hardest to predict. Even the surefire can’t miss guys flame out sometimes. If you’re looking for a bright side to Matuella, look at the fact that he’s been healthy all season prior to this recent absence as this “soreness” is the first time he hasn’t pitched all year. Pitchers are strange. They can be totally dominant one year and fall off the next, before returning to form again the year after that.

Those pitching prospects can come out of nowhere and be really good big leaguers; just look at Jerad Eickhoff, Tanner Roark, and Kyle Hendricks. Or look at what happened with Mark Appel and Lucas Giolito for the other direction. Anything can happen with pitching prospects and the same goes for Matuella if only because the talent is there in his arm waiting to be harnessed.

His road to a big league rotation is still possible, but after this year, he’s got a tall climb to reach it.

