DALLAS —

Name: Chris Seise

Age: 19

Height/Weight: 6’2” 175 lbs

Position(s): SS

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

How he got here: 29th overall Selection in the 2017 Draft out of High School in FL

If you’ve been following the Rangers, and especially their farm system, for any length of time you know that they like toolsy prep players with some physical size at premier positions like center field and shortstop and Chris Seise fits that bill. The 6’2’’ 175lb shortstop was drafted with the Rangers’ second first round draft pick in 2017, at 29th overall, out of West Orange HS in Winter Garden, FL.

Seise is considered to be a serious shortstop prospect, as opposed to many prep stars with Seise’s size who play shortstop coming up but profile as a corner position player later in their career. Seise’s above average arm and easy bat speed are the beginnings of a recipe for staying power at the position. He’s not the fastest guy on the field but he’s a natural shortstop with a quick first step and good instincts.

Seise started off his professional career as many draftees do, in the Arizona Rookie league where he made it clear why he was worth a first round pick. In 27 AZL games he slashed an impressive .336/.396/.509 with three home runs. He also went north to Spokane and joined the Indians short-A club where he managed to at least escape embarrassment as kid fresh out of high school in affiliate ball.

In a league typically full of college selections and more seasoned later round picks he managed to stay above the Mendoza line, hitting .222 and logging over 200 solid innings at short.

Unfortunately Seise’s 2018 was over about the time it should have been starting. Seise underwent season ending shoulder surgery to clean up his rotator cuff at the beginning of June. While we are essentially just dreaming and projecting based on raw tools and physical attributes with any 19 year old, it's especially hard to give Seise a much higher ranking than 13 considering he’ll miss all of 2018.

The Rangers seem to love him and you could very well see Seise rocket up a lot of rankings if he comes back strong next year, but for now he finds himself here at just outside of the top ten on our list. As with all high school picks, it might take a while for him to reach Arlington but Chris Seise is a name to remember and a player to keep an eye on in the Rangers’ farm system for years to come.

What the future might hold: A plus arm and natural shortstop ability combined with good bat speed and physical gifts help drive a good projection with some staying power at shortstop and a good career arc for Chris Seise. If the bat clicks, he could eventually become the shortstop of the future but even if it doesn't fully, he's got the tools to make it to the big leagues as a defender.

