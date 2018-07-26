DALLAS — Signed out of Panama for a meager $50,000 in 2012 Ariel Jurado might just the Rangers most consistent pitching prospect in the upper levels of the system during the 2018 season. Listed at 6’1”, the right-handed starter isn't as physically imposing as some of the taller pitching prospects, but his bowling ball sinker drops just as hard as the big boys.

Jurado’s quiver of pitches features mainly a two-seam fastball that ranges from 88-94, a changeup with plus potential, and a slider/slurve as a below average third option. Nicknamed “Bartolito” for Frisco's Player's Night, Jurado’s big league comparison is similar to what Bartolo Colon is now, or rather, what he has been later in his career.

Jurado's success will be determined by the sink on his fastball and his ability to consistently throw it exactly where he wants. Still only 22 years of age, Jurado has spent the majority of 2018 in AA Frisco, where he is still two years younger than the average Texas League pitcher. This year in Frisco, Jurado has made 16 starts throwing 101 2/3 innings with 17 walks, 58 strikeouts, and a 3.28 ERA.

During those 16 starts, Jurado has completed at least six innings in eleven of them. He does this by inducing a lot of quick outs; the best example of this was his May 25th complete game shutout where he allowed six hits, no walks and no runs in nine innings on just 86 pitches.

Jurado also made his major league debut in an emergency start against the White Sox on May 19th in Chicago. In 4 2/3 innings he allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks. All four of the runs Jurado allowed that day scored in a single inning, and, though the Rangers took the loss, they had to like what they saw from Jurado as he was able to bounce back after a rough inning to get outs against Major League hitters.

While Jurado might not have the loud tools like a Hans Crouse, his floor is the highest of nearly any pitcher in the system, especially in the upper minors. At the very worst, Ariel Jurado should become a solid long reliever in most MLB bullpens. At the very best, he could have a long career in a Doug Fister type of role where he gives you six innings every five days and only runs into much trouble when his sinker isn't hitting its spot.

A few rough starts in early June skewed Jurado's 2018 numbers a bit but overall, but Jurado has performed well in his second AA season. In four July, starts Jurado has gone at least six innings in all of them and allowed no more than two runs and two walks. He hasn't been guilty of throwing more than two walks in any start this season at any level.

Ariel Jurado will likely see time at the big league level again in September this season when rosters expand and might compete for a rotation spot in 2019 spring training. If he doesn't make it quite yet in 2019, he'll likely spend the season in baseball's finishing school, Triple-A ball.

In a farm system filled with volatility, it's Jurado’s consistency that should soothe some of the worries about Rangers pitching prospects even if he's never going to garner any Cy Young votes.

