Mark your calendars for the first regular season game at the new Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers will play the Los Angeles Angels on March 31, 2020, at the newly-built Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will play two spring training games at the new ballpark before they leave town to start the regular season in Seattle.

The home opener will be on a Tuesday.

The Rangers will face the Angels for the eighth time for the home opener, including the team's "first ever game at Arlington Stadium on April 21, 1972," team officials said.

The team will host the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals, which will be the second time the Washington team has visited Arlington.

The Rangers will also travel to play the Miami Marlins and New York Mets.

For the spring training game, the St. Louis Cardinals will be in Arlington on March 23. The Rangers don't yet have an opponent for the March 24 spring training game.

Here's the full season schedule:

Texas Rangers 2020 Schedule SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 1 2 3 4 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 SEA LAA LAA LAA TB TB CWS MIA MIA MIA NYY

