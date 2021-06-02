Texas Rangers allowing fans to bring outside food into the ballpark

The updated policies go into effect starting Friday, June 4 when the Rangers open a five-game homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier story.

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday several updates to the club’s policies and protocols for fans attending games at Globe Life Field for the 2021 season.

Among the new policies is one that will allow fans to bring outside food into Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear gallon-sized plastic bag.

Guests can also bring in a sealed, non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under one liter).

One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be allowed.

The updated policies go into effect starting Friday, June 4 when the Rangers open a five-game homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition, bags and purses that are soft sided and do not exceed the Major League Baseball bag-size requirements of 16x16x8 inches may be brought into Rangers’ home games.

All backpacks are prohibited, except single-compartment drawstring bags. Exceptions are made for bags that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

All bags are subject to search before entering the ballpark.

“We are instituting these revised food/beverage and bag policies for the convenience of our guests,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick. “These policies are the original ones we planned to have for Globe Life Field at the start of the 2020 baseball season prior to the pandemic.

The Rangers are set to host Tampa Bay on these dates:

Friday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 at 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 at 1:35 p.m.

Texas closes the homestand with a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. and Wednesday, June 9 at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the Rays and Giants series, and all 2021 home games can be purchased at texasrangers.com, by calling 972.RANGERS and at the Globe Life Field box office located at the Southeast entrance of the park.

For all home games, the Rangers are making certain locations of Globe Life Field “Distanced Seating” sections, with tickets sold in pods of two and four seats to allow for more space between occupied seats.

The Rangers current guest policies and protocols for 2021 games include: