Texas Motor Speedway will have to wait for NASCAR race

New NASCAR schedule won't include TMS, track President Eddie Gossage says

FORT WORTH, Texas — When NASCAR unveils its new schedule on Thursday afternoon, it won't include Texas Motor Speedway, as many motorsports fans in the state initially hoped.

TMS president Eddie Gossage told WFAA via email that the decision centers around safety.

"There is reluctance for team members to travel to markets that require commercial airline travel and overnight stays," Gossage wrote. "They are concerned about getting crew members sick."

Many of the drivers will travel to races via private jets, but much of the crew travels commercially, and stays in hotels. That, as of right now, is not a tenable arrangement.

The proximity to Charlotte is of particular importance because most NASCAR teams are based out of Charlotte. So tracks within driving distance will be of prime importance in the short term.

The schedule NASCAR will release, Gossage says, will only be for the month of May. June, and later dates, will come later. TMS will not be on the May schedule, and Gossage doesn't expect to be on the June schedule either. But he does anticipate that the postponed March race at TMS will be rescheduled. He says NASCAR will "completely revamp the schedule and we will run the postponed March race later in the summer."

There is some good news for motorsports fans in Texas, though. The IndyCar race is indeed set for June 6th.