World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast.

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS).

The businesses headquarters will be located inside the 10-story Lone Star Tower overlooking Turn Two at TMS, ending a two-decade-long residency in the Bay Area.

“It’s bittersweet. Our time in Pleasanton signified the growth of a dream that grew out of the Meadors’ family living room back in the 1980s, and that period will always be part of the Goodguys heritage,” Goodguys COO Andrew Ebel said. “This move enables us to operate in a more central position in the middle of the United States, which is in line with our national member base and event series, along with our growth into more motorsport-related features at our shows. We love our Texas friends and are proud to now call the Lone Star State our home.”

The Goodguys event series began in 1983 as a one-day for Bay Area builders and has since grown to 15-22 multi-day events nationwide, attracting approximately 50,000 show cars and 500,000 spectators annually, according to a company release.

Texas Motor Speedway has been one of these car show venues for the past 25 years. The first Goodguys event as new tenants of the Lone Star Tower – the upcoming Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals – will take place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.