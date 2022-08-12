Texas Longhorn Agiye Hall suspended 'indefinitely' after criminal mischief arrest

The wide receiver recently transferred from Alabama after he was suspended for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

AUSTIN, Texas — New Texas Longhorns wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended "indefinitely" after he was arrested for criminal mischief.

"We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said Friday.

Hall was arrested Thursday night on a Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief charge with damages between $100 and $750. According to an arrest affidavit, the charge stems from damage to a parking boot attached to Hall's vehicle by UT Parking and Transportation Services.

The affidavit stated the boot was valued at $600.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Hall transferred from Alabama this spring after he was suspended in April for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

"Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t matter," Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban told reporters at the time. "Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be successful."

The report states Hall was a four-star recruit and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman. He only appeared in three games with Alabama before his exit.