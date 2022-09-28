Texas A&M lands state's top recruit, Katy Paetow's DJ Hicks

Hicks is considered the No. 9 recruit in the country and the best in Texas.

KATY, Texas — It was a huge win for the Aggies on a Wednesday when Katy Paetow defensive lineman David "D.J." Hicks, one of the nation's top high school players, verbally committed to Texas A&M.

Hicks, a five-star prospect, made his announcement Tuesday at his high school. He chose Texas A&M over Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Texas and Oregon.

The Sooners were believed to be the favorite to land Hicks.

The 6'4," 275-pound senior is rated the No. 9 player in the nation by the recruiting website, 247Sports.com. He is the highest-ranked player in the state of Texas.

He will reportedly play in the Under Armour All-American Game in January.