Texas A&M lands state's top recruit, Katy Paetow's DJ Hicks

KATY, Texas — It was a huge win for the Aggies on a Wednesday when Katy Paetow defensive lineman David "D.J." Hicks, one of the nation's top high school players, verbally committed to Texas A&M.
KHOU 11's Matt Musil was the first to report the commitment.
Hicks, a five-star prospect, made his announcement Tuesday at his high school. He chose Texas A&M over Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Texas and Oregon.
The Sooners were believed to be the favorite to land Hicks.
The 6'4," 275-pound senior is rated the No. 9 player in the nation by the recruiting website, 247Sports.com. He is the highest-ranked player in the state of Texas.
He will reportedly play in the Under Armour All-American Game in January.
Highlights from Houston-area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.