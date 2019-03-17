The TCU Horned Frogs' dreams of going dancing for the second year in a row were dashed on Sunday afternoon.

TCU, who was bidding for its first back-to-back tournament bids since 1952-1953, was shut out of the this years edition of the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs finished the year 20-13, with a 7-11 Big 12 conference record, but in a year when the selection committee put a higher value on mid-major bubble teams, it wasn't enough.

RELATED: ACC makes history with 3 No. 1 seeds

Though TCU won't play in the NCAA tournament, they are a host team in the National Invitational Tournament. TCU will host Sam Houston State as a one-seed in the tournament.

The Texas Longhorns, who went 8-10 in conference play, but just 16-16 overall, will also be sitting out this year's edition of March Madness. They, however are a two-seed, hosting South Dakota State in the NIT.