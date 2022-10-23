x
TCU moves up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll following second-half comeback win against K-State

Saturday's win was the fourth straight over a ranked opponent for the unbeaten Horned Frogs, who remain the sole Big 12 program with a perfect record on the season.
Credit: AP
Fans try to get a photo with TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) after the team's win over Kansas State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

FORT WORTH, Texas — LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 on Sunday and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.

The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend.

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it blew out Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points, and the Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points.

No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots, with the Tigers receiving a first-place vote.

No. 7 TCU moved up a spot after remaining unbeaten with a second-half comeback against Kansas State. Oregon jumped two spots to a season-high No. 8 after routing UCLA.

Oklahoma State is No. 9, followed by Southern California and Wake Forest in a tie at No. 10.

LSU, in its first season under coach Brian Kelly, handed Mississippi its first loss of the season in emphatic fashion and moved back into the rankings ahead of its game against Alabama on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers were ranked for a week earlier this month before losing to Tennessee. They improved to 6-2 by outscoring Ole Miss 42-3 after falling behind by 14 in the first half.

South Carolina, under second-year coach Shane Beamer, is ranked for the first time since a one-week stint after the opening weekend of the 2018 season. The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M to improve to 5-2. They have not been ranked this late in a season since 2013.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (31)
  2. Ohio State (18)
  3. Tennessee (13)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson (1)
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. USC 
  11. Wake Forest
  12. UCLA
  13. Penn State
  14. Utah
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Syracuse
  17. Illinois 
  18. LSU
  19. Kentucky 
  20. Cincinnati 
  21. North Carolina 
  22. Kansas State
  23. Tulane 
  24. NC State
  25. South Carolina 

(Also receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1)

