DALLAS — The Cowboys once again blew a lead and fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-13 Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in their second game of the preseason. Thankfully, the exhibition games don't count, so the 0-2 preseason record is nothing to be concerned with.

Preseason games are an opportunity to produce good film for veterans who may not be with the team, a chance for younger players to get reps, and for first-team units to develop cohesion. Here are my four takeaways from Saturday night.

1. 2018 is the year of Jeff Heath:

I think that 2018 is the year that the 2013 undrafted safety from Saginaw Valley State puts it all together and has a year that wades deeper into the shallow end of the Pro Bowl pool.

Heath is entering his sixth season and is at the ripe age of 27 years old. He is at a point in his career where the experience from the previous 77 games is melding with his peak physical condition. He displayed a level of anticipation that was almost at a Sean Lee level versus the Bengals, and he seemed to be involved in most plays that started breaking into the second level.

Last season, Heath produced a career-high three interceptions and two forced fumbles along with five passes defensed and 63 tackles in 15 games, all of which he started. I remember Cowboys COO Stephen Jones telling us that off-season that Heath was a starter. Well, he sure is. Now, we will see if 2018 is his career year.

2. A demand for a safety is developing:

Second-year safety Xavier Woods injured his hamstring versus the Bengals, and is expected to be a toss-up for the Sept. 9 season opener at Carolina. Backup safety Jameill Showers tore his ACL. That leaves the Cowboys with Heath, Kavon Frazier, Marqueston Huff, Tyree Robinson, and Kam Kelly to play the remaining eight quarters of the preseason.

So who are the Cowboys expected to bring in? Well, not exactly Earl Thomas, but a guy they got a good look at Saturday night in safety George Iloka.

Iloka is of that Boise State connection. He would give the Cowboys some quality depth while also allowing Woods to recover and, more importantly, keep them from doing something drastic like trading for Thomas.

By the way, the old Stephen Jones mantra of "deadlines make deals" would be something to keep in mind as Cut Weekend approaches. Dallas traded for Charles Haley 11 days before the Cowboys' season opener on Sept. 7, 1992, and also two days before the 49ers and Cowboys' preseason finales, which were that Friday. Don't look for that splash Thomas trade until after the dress rehearsal.

3. Cooper Rush and Mike White looked like Tony Romo's backups circa 2014-15:

Rush and White did not play well against the Bengals. Rush, the second-year signal caller from Central Michigan completed 6-of-9 for 37 yards. He checked down more often than he did against the 49ers in the first preseason game, and he failed to lead Dallas on a scoring drive, which as we mentioned last week was one of the things that coach Jason Garrett looks for out of backup quarterbacks when they get an opportunity.

White managed to go 8-of-16 for 76 yards, and he did lead the Cowboys to their final three points of the evening. However, the backups did not look their best. It isn't a situation that the Cowboys will immediately address with a veteran acquisition, but it could affect how they comprise their 53-man roster and whether or not there is any reward in keeping three quarterbacks and risking the loss of a better player at another position.

4. The defense is finally applying Rod Marinelli's teachings:

It is one thing to preach takeaways and getting the ball back. It is quite another to go out and implement such a philosophy, and that appears to be where the Cowboys are at in 2018.

Did the acquisition of Kris Richard as passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach help that much? Possibly, as he has found a way to utilize talent such as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, whose game is predominantly one of interceptions and challenging passes. But the enduring philosophy was also seen in the play of defensive end Taco Charlton, who rushed from the line of scrimmage into the second level to strip the ball carrier and help the Cowboys get their first takeaway.

The play of defense has impressed quarterback Dak Prescott. "I'm so excited," Prescott said after the loss. "Take care of the ball, take what the defense gives us, and know our defense is going to give us the ball back quick."

If the Cowboys defense can produce such takeaways, we won't be talking much about how Prescott has no one to throw to.

