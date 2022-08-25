MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held.
Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Wolves, has not yet been charged.
Police records indicate active warrants were filed by police in Arlington, Texas on July 1 involving an incident on May 19, 2022. The warrant says Prince was arrested for probable cause possession of dangerous drugs and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Team officials released a statement saying they're aware of the report and are gathering more information.
Prince joined the Wolves in August 2021 following a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
