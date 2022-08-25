Officials say Prince is being held for a warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs." He has not yet been charged.

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held.

Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Wolves, has not yet been charged.

Police records indicate active warrants were filed by police in Arlington, Texas on July 1 involving an incident on May 19, 2022. The warrant says Prince was arrested for probable cause possession of dangerous drugs and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

I can confirm Taurean Prince's arrest in Miami-Dade County on a fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County Texas for "dangerous drugs". #RaisedByWolves — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) August 26, 2022

Team officials released a statement saying they're aware of the report and are gathering more information.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.” — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) August 26, 2022

Prince joined the Wolves in August 2021 following a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

