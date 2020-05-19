Student athletes could start summer training on June 8, if plan is approved, UIL says

The UIL is also considering allowing marching band activities on the same date.

High school sports in Texas are getting their first jolt of life since the onset of COVID-19.

Officials with the UIL, the governing body of high school sports in the state, said in a statement Tuesday that they’re working on a plan to allow student athletes to start strength training and conditioning as soon as June 8, if the plan is approved. They are also considering allowing marching band activities on the same date.

Here’s what the UIL sent WFAA via email:

"UIL is aware of Governor Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8, 2020. As soon as the details of that plan are finalized, UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes."