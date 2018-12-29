DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are heading to New York for their regular season finale against the Giants. The Cowboys, much like two seasons ago, go into the finale with a playoff spot and their seeding in the NFC all locked up. This time around they don’t have a first-round bye and home field advantage in their back pocket, however.

In that game two seasons ago in Philadelphia, the Cowboys rested their starters for the most part. Ezekiel Elliott didn’t play at all and Dak Prescott played minimally. So, should the Cowboys take the same approach?

Prescott has said taking time off two years ago caused them to lose their competitive edge. Indeed, Dallas came out flat against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the playoffs and trailed 28-13 through three quarters. Dallas finally shook off the rust and produced a furious fourth quarter comeback attempt but we all know how that ended.

The difference between now and then is the Cowboys won’t have a week between games this time around. The Cowboys will be hosting their first playoff game in a week. They won't have that time off to accumulate rust, but they also won't have an extra week to rest up. The team will have a quicker turnaround and need to be as healthy as possible.

The reason the Cowboys shouldn't rest is because Dallas still have a lot of questions on the offensive side of the ball and could use a tuneup. The Cowboys offense still operates as it did back in 2016, the difference being they haven’t executed in that same regard.

The Cowboys up front don't have the same offensive line that bullied its way to a 13-win season. All three first-team All-Pro’s from that season have all missed time in 2018 and the Cowboys haven't gotten a single snap from center Travis Fredrick.

The offense also has their inefficiencies in goal-to-go situations and red zone scoring while settling for more field goals when the team gets close. Will playing all out this week really change anything in an area they have struggled? Not really, but a good performance could provide some momentum ahead of the Wild Card round with much stiffer competition awaiting them.

Here is the drive breakdown for the Cowboys over the last three years. pic.twitter.com/o2eNl8PPZs — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) December 28, 2018

The Cowboys have seen a precipitous drop in touchdowns over the last three seasons by a good margin and the rise in field goals highlights the recent failures to punch it in when they get close. That is the sole reason for the concerns heading into the postseason. The defense is right on par with where they were in 2016.

The defense could use the rest due in large part because they have been the backbone and identity for this team. If they lose anyone to injury against the Giants, it could be a critical blow to their chances in a game that matters next weekend.

The whole group will need to be on their game when the playoffs start for the Cowboys to have a chance to make a run in the postseason, given how inept the offense has looked at times. Just don’t ask defense end DeMarcus “Tank” Lawrence if he wants to take a break this weekend and take it easy on Eli Manning.

DeMarcus Lawrence on this possibly being Eli Manning's last game with the Giants: "I wish the best for Eli. Congratulations on a successful season, but it's another game for us. What are we supposed to do, take it easy because this is his last one? I don't care." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 28, 2018

There is absolutely nothing to be gained from the starters getting extended playing time against New York. One would expect that this game be treated much like a preseason contest, at least on the offensive side of the ball. Should Prescott or Elliott play on Sunday, it shouldn’t be for more than a quarter.

Cooper Rush and Mike White should take a majority of the snaps in the game. Likewise, Rod Smith and Darius Jackson (who shared the bulk of carries in practice) should carry the load for the running game.

The Cowboys have bigger fish, or birds, to fry this coming week than to worry about playing their starters for extended periods in a meaningless game despite the NFC East rivalry against the Giants egging them on.

Prediction: Giants win their home finale 24-13 as the Cowboys get ready to host Seattle or Minnesota the following week at AT&T Stadium.

Do you think the Cowboys should go all out to beat the Giants and finish with a 5-1 record against the NFC East or do you think it's more important for them to just stay healthy and ready for their Wild Card game? Share your thoughts on Week 17 with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

