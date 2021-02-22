State Fair Classic rescheduled to March 13, moved to AT&T Stadium

The traditional showdown between the Grambling State University Tigers and Prairie View A&M University Panthers was changed due to impacts from the winter weather.

DALLAS — The State Fair Classic has been rescheduled for a second time because of the impacts of last week's winter storm.

The game has been a tradition since the 1980s between the Grambling State University Tigers and Prairie View A&M University Panthers.

It was postponed from Sept. 2020 to Feb. 27, 2021. It will now kick-off at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Park officials say they are still assessing the impact of the storm to Cotton Bowl Stadium and what is needed to get the stadium ready.

Fair officials look forward to continuing the tradition of the State Fair Classic football game during the State Fair of Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park this coming fall, said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas in a statement.

The Battle of the Bands will be unable to perform due to COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of this, there will be a halftime show featuring Dru Hill.

It's a more than three-decade-old State Fair tradition interrupted in 2020, like many events due to the ongoing pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, the game will have a limited capacity of 25,000 guests and all fans must wear face masks unless eating or drinking. Guests must also maintain 6-feet social distancing.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored and tickets are still available for the rescheduled game.