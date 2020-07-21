Annual State Fair Classic postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Every year, the Grambling State Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers usually travel to Dallas during the State Fair to play at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The annual State Fair Classic college football game has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the 1980s, the Grambling State Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers have traveled to Dallas during the State Fair to play at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday that all fall games along with championships have been postponed until the spring, according to a news release.

This year's State Fair Classic, which was scheduled for Sept. 26, will not be played in 2020.

Earlier this month, officials announced the State Fair of Texas would be canceled for the 2020 season. It is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

The SWAC says it has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.

The plan for football includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021.

SWAC says each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.