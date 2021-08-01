Start of Dallas Stars season in jeopardy due to multiple COVID-19 cases

Stars have six players and two staff members with confirmed positive tests.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars practice facility will be closed for the foreseeable future, and the start of the season is in flux, due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the organization.

The NHL announced Friday morning the Stars have six players and two staff members with "confirmed positive tests for the COVID-19 virus."

"As a result of the positive tests, and as an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for several days while further daily testing and contact tracing is conducted," the statement from the NHL says. "The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Stars’ regular season schedule with the expectation that the team will not open its 2020-21 season earlier than Tuesday, January 19."

The following statement has been released by the NHL. pic.twitter.com/aJcwSMX03k — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2021

Dallas was scheduled to open their 2020 season on Thursday, Jan. 14, in Florida. Those first two games against the Panthers and the first of two subsequent games against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning are now likely to be rescheduled.