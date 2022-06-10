A star on the football field and in the classroom, meet WFAA's 2022 High School Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year.

A nearly perfect student, and a key piece of Frisco Wakeland's history-making football team, Colin Peek is our WFAA Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year.

FRISCO, Texas — In the biggest game of his life, Colin Peek made the biggest play of his life.

"Literally no one thought we were gonna win," Peek said, remembering the lead-up to Frisco Wakeland's state playoff game against Highland Park.

I'll confess - I certainly didn't. Not many people did. Until the Wolverines pulled off the seemingly impossible, defeating the perennial power, 29-28, to advance to the Regional Semifinals.

And Peek made a huge play in the second half, picking off the Scots Brennan Storer, to help Wakeland secure the victory.

"I hadn't gotten an interception all season," he said. "It was like a dream."

But those who know him best saw it coming.

"For him to step up and make that play, just doesn't surprise me at all, because of all the preparation he put in," Wakeland head coach Marty Secord said.

Peek is the kind of kid you just expect to be in the right place at the right time.

"Oh, absolutely," Secord said.

Peek has been putting himself in the right place for four years at Wakeland, on the field, and off. His academic record is sparkling -- a perfect 1520 on his PSAT, a perfect 36 on his ACT, #1 in his class, graduating as valedictorian, and a 1590 on his SAT.

So, what happened with the SAT?

"You know, that one, that took me two tries too," Peek said with a laugh. "I don't know. I guess that's not my thing."

Yeah, right. 1590. Not his thing.

"I don't know, but that's not the standard. He should've gotten those 10 points," Secord joked. "No, we always tease him about those things, but he's so smart."

Not just smart, though. Peek is well-rounded, too.

"It's been really fun to watch that [passion] bleed out of academics, out of sports even, into the arts," his mother, Cindy Peek said. "He loves to play music, he loves languages. So, I think the fun part has been to watch him say, 'hey, I'm interested, let's give it a go'."

Wherever his passion takes him, those around him know his future is bright.