Dale Hansen's Top 8 WFAA memories — No. 5: Jerry Jones buys the Dallas Cowboys

Dale recounts his favorite memories from his nearly 40 years at WFAA.

Welcome to a new series where Dale Hansen recounts his top eight memories from his nearly 40 years of working at WFAA. This story will be updated as each new segment airs.

No. 5 — Jerry Jones buys the Dallas Cowboys

I don’t think there’s a bigger sports story that I have covered in my 37 years at Channel 8 than Jerry Jones buying the Dallas Cowboys.

Buying the Cowboys wasn’t the biggest story — they had been sold before — but they were losing a million dollars a month when Bum Bright owned the team, so he sold the Cowboys to Jones for $140 million, a record back then.

And then Jones fired Cowboys coach Tom Landry. That made it the biggest story.

Landry was the Cowboys' only coach for 29 years. Jones has had eight coaches in the 31 years since. And on that Saturday night in February of ‘89, we probably should have known the sports world as we knew it back then would never be the same again.

That night became known as the Saturday Night Massacre, because people in my business never hesitate to use a Watergate reference when we can. Jones still gets most of the criticism for firing Landry, but I haven’t blamed him for a long time.

I blame Bum Bright.

Jones had every right to bring in his own coach, and it was Bright who had the obligation to tell Landry he was on his way out. So I blame Bright, but in ‘89, I didn’t.

Jones has changed the Cowboys, and changed the NFL, too. The team he paid $140 million to buy is now valued at $5 billion. That’s “billion,” with a “B.”

Quarterbacks didn’t make $1 million a year in the ‘80s, and they’re offended now when they’re offered only $31 million a year to play.

It has been 24 years since the Cowboys had played in the Super Bowl, and I don’t think it would be that way if Jerry Jones didn’t own the team.

But they wouldn’t have won those three Super Bowls in the early ‘90s if Jerry Jones hadn’t bought the team in 1989, either.

No. 6 — The Barry Switzer interview

In this week's edition of my eight favorite memories in my 37 years at Channel 8, this is not a favorite, but it is certainly a memory. Some of you actually thought it might be as high as number one. The Barry Switzer interview.

Switzer had been hired in early 1994 to replace Jimmy Johnson as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman told me that day, "Hansen, you're going to love this guy, because he's crazy."

Well, Aikman was half right about that.

We get to training camp in August of 94, and the day of the interview I'm on the radio with Norm Hitzges. And I told Norm, "I think the Cowboys will win another Super Bowl this year." Norm said, "is there any reason they wouldn't." And I said, "the only reason they wouldn't, is because Switzer is having trouble with his assistant coaches."

Several of them thought they should have been the head coach instead of him, and I was right about that. Everybody knew I was, including Switzer.

Brad Sham came up to me and said "what did you do?" I didn't think I had done anything.

Mickey Spagnola told me later in the day, "be careful, because Switzer is coming after you tonight."

Luck or fate or whatever you want to call it. I had Barry Switzer scheduled to be live on my Sports Special in Austin that night, and sure enough, Mickey Spagnola was right.

The next day, Barry Switzer told Barry Horn in the Dallas Morning News, that "Hansen needs to start taking steroids to get bigger and stronger," and I said to Barry Horn, "why am I not surprised that Switzer thinks steroids are the way to get bigger." The Morning News decided not to run that because apparently they didn't want Barry Switzer to look bad.

That Saturday night we had a preseason game and Brad did a commentary in support of me, calling out Switzer. And Larry Lacewell, a member of the Cowboys staff at that time, said then, "I don't know if we can win a Super Bowl with Barry Switzer as the head coach, but we can win a Super Bowl without Brad Sham and Dale Hansen on the radio."

Well, apparently they can't.

But as we have also found, I've said it many times, it was a choice that Jerry Jones had to make between his head coach or the radio crew.

I think he made the wrong choice.



Barry Switzer's interview is number six.

No. 7 — The Michael Jordan countdown

I would imagine if we are going to do a countdown, and we are, we have to do my favorite countdown of them all. 1984 was Michael Jordan's rookie year, and I counted it down every step of the way.

It was in November of 1984 when Jose Gant, who was the sports editor at the time and now the assistant sports director, called me back into the edit bay. He said, "Hansen, you gotta see this, you're not going to believe it."

Michael Jordan was doing things with a basketball that I couldn't even imagine. So I asked Jose, "When does Jordan play in Dallas?"

We looked it up. March 22nd. So we had about five months before we were going to see this young man come to town.

So when I began the sportscast, every time I showed Chicago Bulls highlights, I said: "Michael Jordan plays in Dallas in 132 days...Michael Jordan plays in Dallas in 97 days...Michael Jordan plays in Dallas in 63 days..."

I counted it all the way down until Michael Jordan and the Bulls finally came to Dallas.

WFAA's George Riba told Jordan when he arrived at DFW Airport about the countdown.

Jordan's reply: "That's very interesting, I never thought I would create this much hype coming into Dallas."

The Bulls actually came to Dallas the day before the game. So as we always do, when great players come to town, there would be the press conference for all of the media. But Jordan wanted to meet the guy who did the countdown. So he came to Channel 8 that night and we did a one-on-one. Michael Jordan and me, on the set, talking about his rookie year and the countdown he had already heard about.

At the end of the interview, I just wanted to throw something goofy at him, like I usually do. So I asked him about his thoughts on "no pass, no play." It was a big argument in Texas back then. As I started to laugh and end the interview, he said, "Can I answer that?" He gave an unbelievable answer about the importance of education.

When we finished the interview, a security guard came and told me he would bring my car around because there were like 20 kids in the parking lot. It was a simpler time. I said, "That's fine." And Jordan said, "No, no, no! Let's go out back and talk to the kids."

So we went out back and he jumped up on the hood of my car, and talked to the kids and signed autographs for about 20 minutes.

The next night Jordan and the Bulls were playing the Mavericks, and Dallas was the better team, but the Bulls won. Jordan scored 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He missed a triple-double by one, but he wasn't Jordan-esque. He didn't have the big play that made everybody jump out of their seat.

So after the game, he told Jan Hubbard in the Dallas Morning News that he was a little uptight about the countdown and he didn't play as well as he could have. Hubbard wrote in the paper the next day:

"Who knew only Dale Hansen could slow down Michael Jordan."

Actually, I couldn't. It was Mavericks guard, Rolando Blackman, that could.

But as the years went by when Jordan and the Bulls would come to Dallas, I would go over to his hotel and get a quick interview with him, maybe just sit and talk for a while. It was incredible.

Until finally, in March 1998, he was playing his last game with the Bulls in Dallas. I didn't get to see the game, because I was in Florida with the Rangers, but I will always remember Jordan being asked about his memories of playing in Dallas.

"I still remember Dale Hansen's countdown when I first came into the league. So, I've had a lot of memories here," Jordan said.

Every TV station in Dallas just put their cameras down and said, "Yeah, we're not going to use that."

The lovely Mrs. Hansen called me later that night in my hotel room in Florida, and said, "Did you hear what Michael Jordan said?"

I told her of course I did, it was on Channel 8.

She said, "Dale, I bet you're more excited now than you were on our wedding night."

I couldn't tell her then, but I will now. Of course I was! It was Michael Jordan!

No. 8 — Tom Landry is Superman

It's going to be hard to take 37 years of memories and reduce them down to eight. I'm going to have to save some of those memories for the book I'm never going to write. But, we're going to try.

We start with where it all began, September 4, 1983, our first Sunday Night Sports Special. It was the first night of what has been a 37-year run on Sports Special on Sunday nights. And it almost didn't happen.

Our great, legendary news director, Marty Haag, didn't think we should do a Sports Special on Sunday night because too many people would think we were copying Channel 5. Scott Murray had the only Sunday night sports show in town back then.

As I told Marty: "Everybody in this business copies everybody all the time."

Back then, in the early '80s, we had a newscast that did news, weather and sports. Now, 37 years later, we all start with weather, news, more weather, a little news, more weather, then some more weather, and then sports. As long as it's not raining in Weatherford, of course. And if it is, we do no sports at all.

So Marty finally agreed. But he still wasn't convinced that it would work. So he said, "We'll do this for a couple of months and see how it goes. We'll pay you a hundred dollars a week for a Sunday night show."

That first night, we had an incredible show. The Cowboys were in D.C. to play a Monday night game with Washington. So we had Verne Lundquist doing a game preview standing in front of the White House. We had all the highlights, all the usual good stuff that we like to do on Sunday night.

Then I ended the show with a story that I believed then and I still believe today. Cowboys coach Tom Landry is Superman.

Alicia Landry sent me the nicest note saying that she loved that story, and "her Tommy" did too. I liked the story, I liked the way it all began.

But the Times-Herald media critic, David Zurawik, had maybe the best line of all. He said, "Channel 8 might have something really special on Sunday nights, if Dale Hansen just stays out of the way."

Apparently I have.