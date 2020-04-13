Welcome to a new series where Dale Hansen recounts his top eight memories from his nearly 40 years of working at WFAA. This story will be updated as each new segment airs.

No. 8 — Tom Landry is Superman

It's going to be hard to take 37 years of memories and reduce them down to eight. I'm going to have to save some of those memories for the book I'm never going to write. But, we're going to try.

We start with where it all began, September 4, 1983, our first Sunday Night Sports Special. It was the first night of what has been a 37-year run on Sports Special on Sunday nights. And it almost didn't happen.

Our great, legendary news director, Marty Haag, didn't think we should do a Sports Special on Sunday night because too many people would think we were copying Channel 5. Scott Murray had the only Sunday night sports show in town back then.

As I told Marty: "Everybody in this business copies everybody all the time."

Back then, in the early '80s, we had a newscast that did news, weather and sports. Now, 37 years later, we all start with weather, news, more weather, a little news, more weather, then some more weather, and then sports. As long as it's not raining in Weatherford, of course. And if it is, we do no sports at all.

So Marty finally agreed. But he still wasn't convinced that it would work. So he said, "We'll do this for a couple of months and see how it goes. We'll pay you a hundred dollars a week for a Sunday night show."

That first night, we had an incredible show. The Cowboys were in D.C. to play a Monday night game with Washington. So we had Verne Lundquist doing a game preview standing in front of the White House. We had all the highlights, all the usual good stuff that we like to do on Sunday night.

Then I ended the show with a story that I believed then and I still believe today. Cowboys coach Tom Landry is Superman.

Alicia Landry sent me the nicest note saying that she loved that story, and "her Tommy" did too. I liked the story, I liked the way it all began.

But the Times-Herald media critic, David Zurawik, had maybe the best line of all. He said, "Channel 8 might have something really special on Sunday nights, if Dale Hansen just stays out of the way."

Apparently I have.

