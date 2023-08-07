Ethiopian soccer tournament draws large crowd, police called to help with crowd control

It is a non-profit organization founded in 1984 to promote amateur soccer and cultural events within the Ethiopian community in North America.

WYLIE, Texas — A soccer tournament being held in Wylie, Texas, drew crowds so large, police and other public safety resources were needed to ensure safety of the attendees and community.

The Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America (ESFNA) held its 40th annual celebration from July 2 to July 8. It is a non-profit organization founded in 1984 to promote amateur soccer and cultural events within the Ethiopian community in North America.

This year's event was held at Wylie ISD Stadium.

On July 7, WFAA received reports of a possible disturbance, but officials said additional resources, including a DPS helicopter, were called in for crowd control to ensure the safety of attendees and the community. No criminal offenses happened, officials told WFAA. The crowd was simply larger than expected.

Teams from all over the country traveled for North Texas for the event. The Division 1 final, Division 2 final, third place matches and award ceremony were all scheduled for the final day of the tournament.

