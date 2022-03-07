You can watch and relive the USA 1994 World Cup here for free.

Watch full replays for all 52 games from USA 1994, exclusive videos and features for free.

DALLAS — In 2026, the FIFA World Cup returns to the U.S. for the second time.

The last time that the FIFA World Cup was hosted in America was 1994, which is still the most financially successful World Cup to date.

Now, soccer fans can re-live all the action from 1994 for free on FIFA+. On FIFA+, you can see full replays for all 52 games – including the quarterfinal thriller from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and the Brazil-Italy penalty shootout in the final – goal highlights, feature videos, interviews and more.

A true superstar festival in the land of red, white and blue 🔴⚪️🔵



🇺🇸 Soak up every second of USA 1994, all for free on FIFA+ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 2, 2022

In the more immediate future, FIFA will take its grandest stage of soccer to Qatar in November.

The United States will compete in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. The opening match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup – host Qatar vs. Ecuador – is set for Monday, Nov. 21.