World Cup 2022: Catch the USMNT at FC Dallas' watch party!

FC Dallas announced it'll host watch parties for the USMNT group stage matches in Frisco!

FRISCO, Texas — Need a place to watch the U.S. men's national team (USMNT) this fall at the World Cup? Look no further than Frisco.

FC Dallas officials announced that the club would host watch parties at Toyota Stadium for the USMNT group stage matches in late November. All three matches kick off at 1 p.m. CST and the doors at Toyota Stadium will open at noon each time.

Here is a schedule of the USMNT's group stage slate:

Monday, November 21: United States versus Wales

Friday, November 25: United States versus England

Tuesday, November 29: United States versus Iran

There's expected to be a significant number of players on the team with FC Dallas ties. You can get a better look of the Texas ties to the USMNT here on WFAA.

To secure your seat at the watch parties, visit the club's website here to register.