LIVE UPDATES: USMNT opens 2022 World Cup group play against Wales

Follow live updates about the US-Wales World Cup match here.

FRISCO, Texas — It's game day, America!

The United States men's national team (USMNT) kicks off its World Cup slate against Wales at 1 p.m. CST.

Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties. Here's a list of places to watch.

WFAA's Paul Livengood will be giving live updates from FC Dallas' watch party at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. There are plenty of ties to this USMNT from the FC Dallas club. Jesus Ferreira, Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta have all come up through the academy and will don the red white and blue in the World Cup.

Winning this first match is crucial for the USMNT's chances to advance to the knockout round. Teams that win their first match in group play have advanced to the next stage nearly 84% of the time. Teams that draw in their first match advance nearly 59% of the time. Teams that lose in their first match have advanced only 11% of the time.

USMNT will bring the tournament's youngest squad and look to advance out of the group stage after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The US team was defeated by Belgium, 2-1, in the Round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup.

Follow live updates from US-Wales game below:

What to know about USA-Wales pregame

US and Wales will kick off from Qatar (locally) at 10 p.m., which is 1 p.m. CST here in Texas.

The World Cup in Qatar was moved to November due to the extreme heat experienced in the summer months, when the World Cup is historically held. The temperature in Qatar at kickoff between US and Wales (remember it is 10 p.m. there) is expected to be 72 degrees with a 9 mph wind, according to The Weather Channel.

What to know about the World Cup

