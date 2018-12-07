France and Croatia face off in the final battle of the World Cup 2018 Sunday morning, and many fans in North Texas and across the world will be fixated on the championship game.

Lucky for you, here are some places in DFW that are hosting events Sunday morning for you to check out the game:

1. Fort Brewery at 1001 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Their doors open at 9 a.m.

2. Flips Patio Grill in Fort Worth at 6613 Fossil Bluff, Fort Worth, TX 76137. Doors Open at 9:30 A.M

3. Flips Patio Grill in Grapevine at 415 West State Highway 114, Grapevine, TX 76051. Their doors open at 9:30 a.m.

4. Sherlock's in Addison will open early at 9:45 a.m. for the World Cup Final. The bar said it'll have Happy Hour pricing all day. Sherlock's is located at 5100 Beltline Dr., Addison, Texas 75254.

5. Cedar & Vine in Dallas has a covered patio if you want get outdoors to watch the final game. The place said it'll also have fans blowing to keep y'all cool. Here's the address: 9661 Audelia Rd #105, Dallas, TX 75238.

6. Eastwood's Bar in Uptown has specials on the "official beer of the World Cup." Eastwood's is located at 3407 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204.

7. Happiest Hour in Dallas opens its doors at 9 a.m. with a special brunch menu, specialty cocktails, and large format during the FIFA World Cup. Wear your jersey for a 20% discount on large format drinks. Happiest Hour is at 2616 Olive St., Dallas, Texas 7520.

8. The Londoner in Addison has been showing the semifinals and the third-place match games, so you can expect to check out the final game here. The Londoner is located at 14930 Midway Road, Addison, Texas, 75001.

9. The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum Watch the game on a massive screen. The free event for all ages will have plenty of giveaways, games and surprises. Food and drink specials all day. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The Bomb Factory is at 2713 Canton Street, Dallas, TX, 75226.

10. World of Beer in Fort Worth is showing the game at 10 a.m. They're serving draft specials for the game.

© 2018 WFAA