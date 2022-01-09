TOCA Football, MLS announced 10-year partnership to help grow soccer interest in U.S.

TOCA football has a training facility in Mansfield, and TOCA Social is coming to the Dallas Design District in 2023.

DALLAS — TOCA football, a tech-enabled soccer experience company and operator of indoor training centers in North America, announced a 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday aimed at growing the sport and developing America's future players.

TOCA will become the official training and entertainment facility partner of MLS, integrating MLS content in all of its soccer training centers. TOCA operates 28 training centers throughout North America, including one in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. TOCA Mansfield is a 27,000-square-foot indoor soccer, baseball and softball center, equipped with its tech-enabled soccer studios for kids 7 years old and up looking to take their game to the next level.

“TOCA is thrilled to welcome MLS as its shareholder and strategic partner," TOCA Co-Chairman Erik Anderson said. "We look forward to being in every MLS market with our growing footprint of TOCA Soccer training centers and TOCA Social entertainment venues that offer fun, authentic soccer experiences regardless of skill level."

The TOCA Social entertainment venues referenced by Anderson is one of the highly-anticipated attractions on its way to Dallas. TOCA Social is opening its first ever location in the United States in the Dallas Design District in 2023.

Think Topgolf ... but with soccer balls and a simulator screen. To read more about the TOCA Social venue coming to Dallas, click here.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the partnership with TOCA Football was an important step to accelerate the growth of soccer in North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Dallas was named one of the 22 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada during FIFA's site announcement in June.

Dallas is also continuing to compete for hosting the 2026 World Cup Final, which was reported by ESPN reporters but disputed by local officials. Officials with the Dallas bid committee told WFAA in July that FIFA would not announce the final, semifinal, opening match venues until 2023 – after the 2022 World Cup concludes.

“This historic partnership will serve as a foundation for the long-term growth and continued development of soccer in North America, and is a reflection of MLS and TOCA’s commitment to investing in the sport’s expansion leading up to the 2026 World Cup in the United States," TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama said. "TOCA’s mission is to inspire everyone to play the beautiful game and we are delighted to be an integral and indispensable part of global soccer.”

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder, Eddie Lewis. As part of this deal, MLS will become a TOCA shareholder.

