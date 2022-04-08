Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic will be held at Q2 Stadium this year

The event will mark the first-ever concert at Q2 Stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin FC President Andy Loughnane announced that Willie Nelson's annual "4th of July Picnic and Fireworks" will be held at Q2 Stadium this year.

This year marks the event's in-person return after going virtual in 2021. The event will also be the first-ever concert held at Q2 Stadium.

“I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years,” Willie Nelson said in a statement. “Come on down. We missed you.”

"There’s no one better to kick off our first-ever concert than with the one and only living legend, and a local to Austinites, Willie Nelson,” Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC's Minister of Culture, said in a statement.

The event will include 10 hours of live music, food, drinks and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at Q2STADIUM.com. Loughnane said tickets will start at $55, and there will be both a LiveNation presale and a presale for Austin FC season ticket members and Austin FC waitlist members.

Loughnane also said while Q2 Stadium is a 20,738-seat stadium for its soccer configuration, the seating capacity for the concert configuration will be roughly 24,000 to 25,000. He said teams will cover the grass with floor covering and the stage will be set up just below the scoreboard on the south end of the stadium.

Loughnane said the process of switching the stadium into concert mode will begin after Austin FC's home match against Dallas FC on June 25 because the set-up will take a few days.

As for how often Austinites can expect concerts at Q2 Stadium moving forward, Loughnane said there are factors that limit how many can be held, but officials hope to host a few per year.

"Q2 Stadium is a multipurpose venue. And we are the home of Austin FC and so soccer is clearly our priority. And to be able to take care of this incredible grass, you know, it needs time to breathe and it needs time to regenerate after soccer matches. And so, there's not an infinite number of concerts that we can do on an annual basis," Loughnane said. "But we do want to have two-plus acts a year – two to three would be ideal. But you know, we want to be the home of soccer. We also want to be the home of, you know, authentically inspired, Austin-based acts."

About July 4's event, Loughnane added that he "couldn't think of a better way to introduce Q2 Stadium into the ... concert community."

"Moving forward, you know, we want to be in the business of hosting, hosting other sporting events and musical events. Got to have your first before you have your second and your third. We're focused on our first," Loughnane said.

