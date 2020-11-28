North Texas soccer player could make history and be the first woman to play in a Power 5 Conference football game

"She deserves to be in the spotlight right now. She has earned every moment to be here right now," said Sarah Fuller's goalkeeper coach Paul Hason.

WYLIE, Texas — Sarah Fuller of Wylie could make history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game. The senior goalkeeper for Vanderbilt University soccer was asked to practice with the Vandy football team this week after a number of special teams players were out for COVID-19 precautions.

Fuller has been listed as an option to be a place-kicker for the 0-7 Commodores when they play Missouri.

"She has a powerful kick...very powerful kick," said her long-time goalkeeper coach Paul Hason.

Wylie High school soccer coach Chris Bezner also saw her skills firsthand for the two varsity years she played at Wylie. Bezner told WFAA that Fuller was a leader who never shied away from the spotlight.

"Another team on campus had a need and Sarah's the type of girl that's going to say yes," Bezner said.

Her skill as a goalkeeper in soccer is undoubtable. She made her name at Vanderbilt University; the soccer team won the SEC Championship just last week, capping off a great collegiate career.

"She deserves to be in the spotlight right now. She has earned every moment to be here right now," said Hason. The goalkeeper coach points to Fuller's grit, fearlessness, hard work and "teachable spirit."

Hason said Fuller is the perfect role-model for any young woman getting into any sport.

"I'm the father of three daughters. It's really important that my kids can look to Sarah Fuller and they can look to all the girls before Sarah Fuller," Bezner said.

If history is made on Saturday, there will be a lot of proud people in North Texas.