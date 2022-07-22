FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira to compete in MLS All-Star skills challenge

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas homegrown talent and USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira will lace up his cleats against 19 other talented stars from the MLS and LIGA MX to compete in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.
Ferreira joins a 10-man roster of MLS all stars who will compete against LIGA MX's 10 marquee players in the event. The soccer stars will compete in five skills challenges:
- Shooting Challenge
- Touch Challenge
- Cross & Volley Challenge
- Passing Challenge
- Crossbar Challenge
FC Dallas announced Ferreira's spot in the skills challenge with a social media video where he consistently nails the crossbar with a soccer ball, but can't remember his lines afterward. Perhaps the FC Dallas star is going for gold in the crossbar challenge? We'll have to wait and see.
Here is a look at the rest of the lineup for the skills challenge:
- Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)
- Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)
- Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
- Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)
- Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
- Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)
- Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
- Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
- Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC)
The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off in-stadium festivities at 7 p.m. CST on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field in Minnesota. The skills challenge broadcast will air on ESPN2 starting at 7:30 p.m. CST.
The MLS All-Star game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. The game will air on ESPN.
