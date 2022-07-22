FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira to compete in MLS All-Star skills challenge

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 from at Allianz Field in Minnesota. It will air on ESPN2.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas homegrown talent and USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira will lace up his cleats against 19 other talented stars from the MLS and LIGA MX to compete in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Ferreira joins a 10-man roster of MLS all stars who will compete against LIGA MX's 10 marquee players in the event. The soccer stars will compete in five skills challenges:

Shooting Challenge

Touch Challenge

Cross & Volley Challenge

Passing Challenge

Crossbar Challenge

FC Dallas announced Ferreira's spot in the skills challenge with a social media video where he consistently nails the crossbar with a soccer ball, but can't remember his lines afterward. Perhaps the FC Dallas star is going for gold in the crossbar challenge? We'll have to wait and see.

Crossbar Challenge 📈

Memorizing Script 📉



Jesús Ferreira is set to show off his skills in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. pic.twitter.com/onZz7LWlyT — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 21, 2022

Here is a look at the rest of the lineup for the skills challenge:

Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Chicharito (LA Galaxy)

Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC)

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off in-stadium festivities at 7 p.m. CST on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field in Minnesota. The skills challenge broadcast will air on ESPN2 starting at 7:30 p.m. CST.

The MLS All-Star game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. The game will air on ESPN.