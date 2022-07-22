x
FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira to compete in MLS All-Star skills challenge

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 from at Allianz Field in Minnesota. It will air on ESPN2.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas homegrown talent and USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira will lace up his cleats against 19 other talented stars from the MLS and LIGA MX to compete in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. 

Ferreira joins a 10-man roster of MLS all stars who will compete against LIGA MX's 10 marquee players in the event. The soccer stars will compete in five skills challenges: 

  • Shooting Challenge 
  • Touch Challenge
  • Cross & Volley Challenge
  • Passing Challenge
  • Crossbar Challenge

FC Dallas announced Ferreira's spot in the skills challenge with a social media video where he consistently nails the crossbar with a soccer ball, but can't remember his lines afterward. Perhaps the FC Dallas star is going for gold in the crossbar challenge? We'll have to wait and see. 

Here is a look at the rest of the lineup for the skills challenge:

  • Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)
  • Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)
  • Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
  • Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)
  • Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
  • Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)
  • Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
  • Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
  • Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
  • Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC)

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off in-stadium festivities at 7 p.m. CST on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field in Minnesota. The skills challenge broadcast will air on ESPN2 starting at 7:30 p.m. CST.

The MLS All-Star game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. The game will air on ESPN.

