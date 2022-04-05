Austin FC's Cecilio Domínguez reinstated after MLS finishes investigation into 'possible off-field misconduct'

He was suspended in April after Austin FC initiated a league and law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute between him and his partner.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has reinstated midfielder Cecilio Domínguez after being notified that Major League Soccer (MLS) has concluded its investigation into the player's possible "off-field misconduct."

"Austin FC was notified today by Major League Soccer that following the conclusion of their investigation into possible off-field misconduct, midfielder Cecilio Domínguez has been reinstated in accordance with MLS’s protocols and Collective Bargaining Agreement," the Austin-based soccer league said in a statement.

With the MLS and Austin Police Department investigation concluded, Domínguez is considered eligible to return to team activities subject to his participation in league-mandated counseling, Austin FC said. Family counseling services and resources will be made available in collaboration with MLS's substance and behavioral health program.

Domínguez was suspended in April after Austin FC initiated a League and law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute between him and his partner.

Previously, sources told ESPN that MLS is investigating possible verbal and emotional abuse from Domínguez toward his ex-partner. This report also claims that the Austin Police Department visited the alleged victim's residence back on April 8, asking Domínguez to stay away. No charges were filed, no arrest was made and there is currently no open criminal investigation.

Domínguez missed five games during the league's investigation.

Josh Wolff was asked about the Cecilio Domínguez suspension following Austin FC's victory tonight.



His response: "For us, it's not even something that we discuss." https://t.co/44Rs7r0NG3 pic.twitter.com/Nrr6CQbiNu — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) April 11, 2022

The club previously announced that Domínguez had obtained a Green Card to become a permanent resident of the U.S. At the time, Austin FC said that, beginning in 2023, the Paraguay native would not occupy an international spot on Austin FC's MLS roster.

Austin FC defenders Žan Kolmanič, Jhohan Romaña, and forward Rodney Redes also received their Green Cards in January prior to the 2022 MLS roster compliance deadline of Feb. 25, allowing them to occupy domestic player designations on the Club’s 2022 MLS roster and for subsequent seasons.

Details on Domínguez's investigation were not immediately released by Austin FC.