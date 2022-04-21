MLS All-Stars to play LIGA MX All-Stars at Allianz Field in August

This will be the second consecutive year the MLS All-Star match will be played against LIGA MX.

The MLS All-Star match this summer at Allianz Field will have an international flavor — again.

Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that the MLS All-Stars will take on All-Stars from LIGA MX for the second straight year. LIGA MX is Mexico's top soccer league.

The match, which is scheduled for Aug. 10, won't be the lone attraction that week in the Twin Cities. Khalid will headline a concert on Aug. 8 at The Commons in downtown Minneapolis, while a skills competition featuring players from both teams will be held Aug. 9 at Allianz Field.

“Last year’s match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we’re pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota. Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region. From the first day through the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it will be an unforgettable week in Minnesota.”

While Allianz Field is relatively new to the soccer world, it's seen its fair share of top-tier events, including multiple international matches featuring both the U.S. men's and women's national teams. Most recently, Team USA hosted Honduras in a World Cup qualifier in February in the frigid cold.

“For LIGA MX it was a great experience to play in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time last year. The players gave their all to represent our league and everyone enjoyed an unprecedented game, where the fans of each of our 18 teams came together to support the LIGA MX team,” said Mikel Arriola, Executive President of LIGA MX. “For us, the opportunity to relive this experience in 2022 is exciting and fills us with pride, but we are committed to preparing ourselves in the best way, and with our best players, to seek a win, and of course, revenge against MLS.”

