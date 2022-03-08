FC Dallas' Arriola set to face old teammates alongside his new one

FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola came up through Liga MX before coming to Major League Soccer. He said he's excited to face some of his old teammates.

ST PAUL, Minn. — FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola was named a Major Soccer League (MLS) All-Star for the first time in his career.

He joins fellow FC Dallas and USMNT teammate, Jesus Ferreira, as some of the league's best talent. Suiting up alongside his FC Dallas teammate, Arriola is set to take on some familiar faces from Liga MX, as well.

Arriola started his professional soccer career in the Mexican soccer league after opting to sign with Club Tijuana instead of LA Galaxy, where he played in its youth soccer academy in 2013.

Arriola played for Club Tijuana from 2013 to 2017, then came back to the United States after signing with D.C. United. The winger's career took off in D.C., where he scored 20 goals in 89 appearances and started becoming a regular USMNT member.

Arriola joined FC Dallas prior to the 2022 season in a trade with D.C. United for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and $500,000 in 2023.

Ever since, Arriola and Ferreira have served as a two-headed monster in the front line of the FC Dallas attack.

Arriola has scored nine goals and dished out three assists thus far in 2022, drawing his first MLS All-Star appearance. Arriola said he's excited to face some of his former teammates and league foes from Liga MX on Wednesday night.

"Yeah, I think it'll be fun. It'll be fun to see some old teammates of mine. I'm really looking forward to that," Arriola said. "It should be a great game. Last year was really competitive, and we're planning on this year being the exact same."

In 2021, MLS defeated Liga MX on penalty kicks after drawing 1-1 in regulation. MLS won the penalty kick shootout, 3-2. The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will air at 7:30 CST on ESPN.