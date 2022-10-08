Like father, like son: FC Dallas' Ferreira growing legacy as league's first ever father-son All-Star duo

Think of notable father-son duos in sports. MLB had the likes of Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. NASCAR had the Earnhardts. Well, MLS has got the Ferreiras.

ST PAUL, Minn. — You don't catch father-son duos often in sports. It's even more rare when both were considered the among the elite in their sport, too.

You think of Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. in Major League Baseball (MLB). Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. in NASCAR. In Major League Soccer (MLS), you've got FC Dallas' dominant father-son duo: Jesus Ferreira and his dad, David.

Jesus Ferreira grew up in the FC Dallas youth academy when his father came to the club on loan from Atletico Paranaense on Feb. 28, 2009. David Ferreira was FC Dallas’ second-ever Designated Player and led the team to the 2010 Western Conference title (he won league MVP that year, too). Jesus Ferreira joined Dallas' academy when he was 8 years old and advanced to the senior team as a homegrown player.

Jesus Ferreira debuted for the senior team in 2017 when he was only 16 years old, and scored his first goal in that game. He became the youngest in club history to make an appearance and second youngest in the MLS to score a goal.

Most soccer fans nowadays recognize Ferreira for his prowess on the U.S. men's national team (USMNT), but his father was an international star, himself. David Ferreira made his mark on the Colombian national team from 2001 to 2008, making 39 appearances.

And now, the Ferreiras are the MLS' first ever father-son duo to be named as All-Stars. Jesus Ferreira said its an honor to share that designation with his dad.

"It's exciting. It's obviously an honor to have that title," Jesus Ferreira said. "Usually we want to do different things, but this is something big that has never been done before, so we are excited and happy to have that title."

Back in May, Jesus Ferreira passed his dad on the FC Dallas all-time goals list (25). He shares the same number his father donned every time he steps onto the pitch: No. 10.

That dude @Jesusfcd27 passes his dad in goals scored. 📈 pic.twitter.com/ZsEuGedL3A — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 8, 2022

With the World Cup looming in November 2022, Ferreira has a strong likelihood to represent the USMNT as America's striker. The official roster won't be released until the weeks leading up to the World Cup, but Ferreira is among those considered to be expected on the 23-man to 26-man roster.