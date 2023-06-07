Messi to MLS: Argentine striker to sign with Inter Miami

The monumental MLS signing was first reported by CBS Sports' Guillem Balague.

MIAMI — Argentine striker Lionel Messi has picked Inter Miami as his next club, choosing the MLS side after leaving the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this month.

The move was first reported by CBS Sports' Guillem Balague, then later reported by Italian football journalist Fabrizo Romano. Speaking with Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Messi confirmed the speculation of his decision.

"I have made the decision that I am going to Miami. I still don't have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there," Messi said. "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

Inter Miami tweeted out their announcement video Wednesday afternoon:

Messi spent two seasons with PSG after playing his entire career prior with Barcelona. The superstar striker, who many perceive as the best soccer player of all time, recently won the World Cup with Argentina in December 2022.

Now, Messi will "take his talents to South Beach."

(Well, Fort Lauderdale, really. Inter Miami plays their matches at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.)

Messi reportedly had three options on the table for his immediate playing future: Returning his former club Barcelona, signing with Inter Miami or moving to Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, which reportedly offered Messi upwards of $400 million per year.

Balague reported that Messi was "keen on a return to Barcelona this summer but the Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations that will be in place for next season in La Liga made any ambitious plan to bring him back an impossibility."

Inter Miami has won the remaining two-horse race to sign the Argentine.

Messi owns property and frequently vacations in South Florida.



Messi's deal with Inter Miami is reportedly going to include commercial contracts with Apple and Adidas, two key MLS partners. He could also reportedly get ownership stake in an MLS franchise after he retires.

Inter Miami currently lies last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings so far this season with 15 points (5 wins, 11 losses, 0 ties).

Messi's arrival comes as the United States is set to host the 2024 Copa America, which he is expected to lead Argentina in, as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.