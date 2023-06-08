3.5 games into his Inter Miami career, Messi has already climbed to 4th on the club's all-time scoring list

Inter Miami is only three years old, but Messi's seven goals in the Leagues Cup tournament already have him in the top five of the club's all-time list.

FRISCO, Texas — On Sunday night in Frisco, Messi showed why the price for admission was worth every penny.

He continued his dominance since joining MLS club Inter Miami, scoring his third straight goal within the first eight minutes of play, and capping off a comeback with another picturesque free kick in the 84th minute.

With the free kick, Messi scored his seventh goal in only 3.5 games in an Inter Miami uniform. And he's already cracked the top five of the club's all-time scoring list.

Check out the free kick goal here:

My view of the 4-4 equalizer by #Messi𓃵



Absolutely incredible. This guy makes it look too easy. #DTID #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/3OZKD7IW9P — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

The only players to have scored more goals than Messi for Inter Miami are Gonzalo Higuain (29), and current Inter players Leo Campana (16) and Robert Taylor (8). Messi has done so, obviously, in a fraction of the time it took the other three. Higuain got his 29 goals in 69 games played. Campana scored his 16 goals in 52 appearances. Taylor has played 63 matches total for Miami to get his eight goals.

Messi is scoring 2.14 goals per 90 minutes. At this rate, he'd be Inter Miami's all-time leading scorer after only 13.5 more matches. There are only three more potential matches left in the Leagues Cup (quarterfinals, semifinals, finals) should they win it all and 12 regular season MLS matches. Two of those 12 feature venues with turf fields, though, which Messi has never played on and is not expected to participate against Charlotte FC or Atlanta United. That leaves 13 matches Messi could play in before a playoff run.

This is sets up, potentially, Messi breaking the club scoring record during the MLS Cup playoffs if Miami sneak in. Inter Miami has 12 points in the standings to make up in those 12 matches to go from last place in the Eastern Conference to a playoff spot.

Miami is also undefeated since Messi's arrival, so, while the ground to make up may seem steep, it also seems inevitable the Argentine forward will lead another comeback. Inter Miami will take on Charlotte FC in a home match at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11 for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.