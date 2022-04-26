Houston Dash suspend head coach, GM James Clarkson

The suspension stems from initial findings of a recent investigation to "review current and historic complaints of discrimination, harassment and abuse."

Clarkson's suspension is effective immediately and a decision about his future with the club will be based on the final results of the ongoing investigation.

As an organization, our highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch. The Club has made counseling services available to all members of the organization interested," the Dash said in a statement.