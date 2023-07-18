FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira competing in MLS All-Star Game, skills challenges for 2nd straight year

In his second straight All-Star selection, Ferreira is set to compete in the Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, and Cross & Volley Challenge.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The 2023 MLS All-Star Game Week comes to Washington D.C. as the MLS All-Stars take on Premier League powerhouse Arsenal.

For the second straight season, striker Jesus Ferreira represents FC Dallas on the All-Star team. Last season, Ferreira was joined by Paul Arriola, but he is the lone FC Dallas player on the roster in 2023. With his 2022 selection, Ferreira and his father, David, became the MLS' first ever father-son duo to be named All Stars. In 2022, the MLS took on All-Stars from Liga MX, the top Mexican Soccer league, and Ferreira helped bring the MLS a win in the skills challenge.

Ferreira will again be competing in the skills challenges against the Arsenal players.

Here is how (and when) you can watch Ferreira in the All-Star Week festivities:

How to watch: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Tuesday, July 18

2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge – 6:30 p.m. CST

Ferreira will compete in the following:

Shooting Challenge

Touch Challenge

Cross & Volley Challenge

Wednesday, July 19

2023 MLS All-Star Game – 7 p.m. CST

"These sessions are amazing," Ferreira said after Monday's training. "You know it's always some fun but competitive. You get to see the best players all around the league come together. It's easy to play with them, it's easy to combine and to enjoy it and have fun."

Last year, Ferreira helped guide the MLS squad to victory over Liga MX as he competed in the Shooting Challenge and Crossbar Challenge. Ferreira's All-Star nod comes on the heels of a stellar individual performance in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he netted back-to-back hat tricks for the first time in U.S. Men's National Team history.

Ferreira will make his much-needed return to FC Dallas after his international and All-Star duties with Leagues Cup play scheduled for the rest of July and MLS regular season action at the end of August. FC Dallas went 1-3-1 (win-loss-tie) in the five matches Ferreira missed.