Argentina natives Messi, Velasco swap kits after nail-biting FC Dallas-Inter Miami match

Messi bested FC Dallas' Argentinian duo, Alan Velasco and Facundo Quignón in the penalty shootout win.

FRISCO, Texas — Sunday's nail-biting match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF was truly a battle of the Argentinians.

Alan Velasco and Facundo Quignón each scored one goal apiece for FC Dallas, but it was Messi, who scored two goals in the match, who left Toyota Stadium in Frisco victorious. Messi scored in the 6th minute to give Inter Miami the lead, and closed off the comeback with a 84th minute free kick goal to knot it up, 4-4.

All three scored their respective penalty kicks in the shootout, but Inter Miami won 5-3.

After the match, Velasco and Messi met on the field for a handshake and exchanged their kits with each other.

Argentinian natives Messi and Velasco exchange kits after the PK shootout win for @InterMiamiCF 🇦🇷



Messi had 2 goals and contributed to the own goal. Velasco scored on a free kick. pic.twitter.com/7Rr5VvT9CP — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

Velasco spoke with WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre after the match and joked that he'll never wash his Messi jersey.

The victory in the round of 16 sent Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals against the winner Monday night between Charlotte FC and Houston.