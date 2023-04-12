Ferreira, Arriola called up to USMNT for international duty

The FC Dallas forward duo have been called up to the national team again.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas forwards Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have been called up to the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) roster for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona.

This is the second call-up in 2023 for both Arriola and Ferreira.

Arriola has scored 10 goals in 50 appearances for the USMNT. The Jan. 29 match against Colombia was Arriola's 50th in international duty.

Ferreira was one of the members of the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster, and has scored seven goals in 17 total appearances in international play for the United States.

Both FC Dallas forwards join the following players on the USMNT for the Allstate Continental Clásico:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roma Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

(3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roma Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0) DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

(9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3) MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

(6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0) FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)

The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual competition that will feature the USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. The match against Mexico will kick off at 9 p.m. CST and will be aired on HBO Max and Peacock.

