'A piece of my heart lives in Gabbana' | Jesus Ferreira scores goal, honors dog who died during Gold Cup

FRISCO, Texas — There aren't many things in the world that capture your heart like man's best friend.

Conversely, losing man's best friend can be heartbreaking. A moment from Tuesday night's FC Dallas Leagues Cup match against Club Necaxa showed the special bond between FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira and his dog, Gabbana.

After scoring the game's final goal in the 72nd minute, Ferreira pulled up his jersey to reveal a white T-shirt that read "A piece of my heart lives in Gabbana" and had a halo above paw prints. FC Dallas officials confirmed to WFAA that Ferreira's dog, Gabbana, passed away while he was away playing for the U.S. Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

On his Instagram story, Ferreira shared a photo of the moment with the caption "Gabbana i miss you so much 🙏🏽❤️‍🔥."

Gabbana is the white dog posted in the photo below, FC Dallas officials confirmed to WFAA:

A special tribute for a special soul who crossed the rainbow bridge. Rest In Peace, Gabbana.