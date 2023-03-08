'Another opponent in our path' | FC Dallas players react to hosting Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup match

FC Dallas players were asked about playing against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the next round. Here are their responses.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is set to host Inter Miami in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

Headlining Miami's marquee is none other than Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, arguably one of – if not the best – male soccer player in history. Messi's household name has generated soaring interest in MLS, and quite frankly, the Leagues Cup tournament that otherwise seemed to be a footnote on the schedule before he signed with Inter Miami.

Messi made his Inter Miami debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, which ended in storybook fashion as he nailed a game-winning free kick in stoppage time. His legendary start for the MLS club continued after scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes of a 4-0 shellacking against Atlanta United in the second group stage match.

Now, after Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Orlando City SC coupled with FC Dallas' 2-1 victory against Liga MX club Mazatlán FC, Messi is set to make his road debut in an MLS uniform... right here in North Texas. Messi mania was felt immediately, with the VIP presale crashing the website and general ticket sales being sold out 22 minutes after the link went live.

Fans in Texas are shelling out hundreds, and in some cases more than $1,000, to feast their eyes on Messi. For the players, though, they see it as a challenge and another opponent in their way.

After defeating Liga MX club Mazatlán FC, 2-1, FC Dallas players were asked about playing against Messi and Inter Miami in the next round. Here are their responses:

When will Messi and Inter Miami play FC Dallas?

The match will be played on Sunday, Aug. 6. A match time is still to be determined.