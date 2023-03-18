Keeping Score: Paes' two PK saves, Ferreira game-winner help FC Dallas defeat Sporting KC

FC fit check

On the momentum shift leading to the comeback…

“We are not at the level we would like to be consistently. We have good moments throughout the match but consistently we are not where we want to be. We disconnect for a second, but we go back to what we are supposed to be doing. We need to continue to work on that. There are final sequences that we need to perfect. Whether it’s the final pass, the final action, and the previous pass before the final pass are things we need to adjust and correct. At the half time break, I told them that I do not care how we ended the first half, we needed to come out playing our way. I did not care if we would win, lose or tie. All I cared about was us being ourselves. The other item we talked about was to focus on completing the action the right way. It does not matter how it ends, as long as you do the action you know you are supposed to. We score one and then we focus on getting the second one. The guys might have had a boring second half, but we got the job done and that is all that matters.”



Winger Alan Velasco

Thoughts on his two goals this season

“Compared to last season, this year I am here from the beginning of the season. This is really good for me and boosts up my confidence.”



On the two consecutive wins at home…

“A win is always important for our team and that is our job. We train for this every day, and it helps us be more confident to go out and win the game.”



Thoughts on Jesús Jiménez’s debut…

“I am very happy, a new player to the team means we will have more potential. Jesus came in and was great. We will continue working throughout the week to have more results like todays.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the penalty saves…

“We always do our homework. Agada came first and had six stutter steps, so it’s almost impossible to time as a goalkeeper with these rules now. You have to time really well, so I think it was a little harsh. The second one, like I said, we did our homework. I just went full out and I didn’t think he hit it that well, because I had to adjust with my left hand. Luckily, I was able to push it out first. Crazy rollercoaster game, but we managed to get three points. At the end of the season, no one talks about how we did it. Most important thing is we got three points.”



What’s going through your mind during the video review where you might’ve been sent off…

“I was ready for Agada to head the ball, then he headed to Nkosi (Tafari), then it dropped in the middle, and I went to get the ball. I think I barely touched the guy. There was some slim contact maybe, but I barely touched him, so I thought they were going to review it for the fall. Then on the bench I heard it might’ve been offside, so with both incidents I thought there was a big chance it would get canceled. It’s weird because you have to re-focus, but luckily, we were able to keep the door closed with our great defensive work.”



What goes through your mind after a game like this…

“Welcome to the MLS. I think the way they played was really dangerous because Agada and Salloi had a lot of speed. I don’t know if you remember but in the first half, I had a collision with Agada. I had to be really far off my line and help them with through balls and sometimes you collide. Sometimes they’re first and sometimes I’m first. I think with the first penalty, I was a bit too eager to get the ball, but it was a great learning lesson. I know I had to redeem myself and I think I’ve got an okay penalty record.”



SPORTING KANSAS CITY POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Peter Vermes

On scoring the first goal of the season…

“That wasn’t our goal. We’ve been very good going forward in all our games. It’s a problem when you don’t create chances. We knew that it was going to eventually fall at some point. I wasn't worried about that at all, more focused on making sure that we don’t provide easy opportunities for other teams which we did on the second goal, so more of a focus there than anywhere else.”



On FC Dallas scoring…

“I think their first goal was a good goal. Good build up by them, they kind of turned the ball over in the middle of the midfield. They had a foul, I don’t know whether it was or wasn’t, but it doesn't really matter, we had a chance to defend the ball. They moved the ball pretty well on the left-hand side and it was a good finish, that’s going to happen. Second goal can’t really speak about it. We have two opportunities to score on penalties, we don’t unfortunately. You’re supposed to score those at least 80% in your favor especially if you get two. Goalkeeper made two great saves, but we got to score.



On Willy Agada’s start and if he would change anything…

“No, not really. He had chances tonight; he’s had chances in every game. When you say slow start if you mean he hasn’t scored, I guess I would agree because he hasn’t scored, but he’s had chances. He’s just gotta keep getting himself in front of the net and have the courage to stick it in.”



Forward Daniel Salloi

Thoughts on scoring the first goal of the season…

“I am happy about scoring but not about the result. We are hoping the first win of the season comes soon because we cannot keep dropping points like this.”



What are the frustrations on the second half tonight…

“We gave them too much space and we dropped down too much. This is a good team; they are going to create chances and score. They scored two good goals, and we missed our chances and that is not good enough.”